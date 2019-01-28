US 1,000-mile range ‘supergun’ may be a de facto intermediate-range ballistic missile: analysts

The PLA Navy fleet participates in a drill in the South China Sea. Photo: IC

The US' in-development 1,000-mile range "supergun" that is claimed to be able to outrange Chinese military in the South China Sea could be in fact a cover-up for an anti-ship intermediate-range ballistic missile, since such a weapon would break the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF Treaty) which the US is trying to pullout from, Chinese experts said.The US Army claimed last week to be developing a "supergun" capable of engaging Chinese naval vessels in the South China Sea from 1,000 miles (1,610 kilometers) away. The weapon could "open the door" for the US Navy and Marines to the South China Sea if Chinese naval vessels are in the way, according to US Army Secretary Mark Esper, US media outlet the National Interest reported Friday.A Chinese military expert who asked not to be named told the Global Times that cannons have limited range which cannot exceed 100 kilometers by much. Even the electromagnetic railgun the US is developing has no more than 300 kilometer range. So the 1,000-mile "extended-range cannon artillery" Esper said is most likely to be a long-range rocket.As technology advances, a long-range rocket has little difference with a missile, and a missile capable of reaching 1,000 miles is considered an intermediate-range missile and thus against the INF Treaty, the expert said, noting this is why the US calls the weapon cannon.The US is mulling to pullout from the INF Treaty in February, the Guardian reported on January 16. The INF Treaty between the US and Russia bans missiles with a range between 500-5,500 kilometers.Even if the weapon is successfully developed, China is not outranged at all, as China has weapons like the DF-26 missile that reportedly has a range of 4,500 kilometers and can reach US naval bases in Guam in the western Pacific, analysts said, noting that air strikes with warplanes are also on the table.As such, Chinese experts believe the whole "supergun" could be a cover-up for the US to develop a DF-26-like intermediate-range ballistic missile capable of targeting moving vessels while avoiding the INF Treaty.Wei Dongxu, a Beijing-based military analyst, told the Global Times on Monday that such a weapon can pose serious threat to vessels. He expects the US missile to be mounted on mobile platforms, which makes it difficult to locate.In another aspect, the topic of the South China Sea is used by the US Army ground forces to show their strategic value, analysts said."The US Army ground forces' position saw a significant decrease as the Pentagon now focuses on the development of the Navy and Air Force to deal with major countries like China and Russia," the anonymous expert said."Esper saying the new weapon could 'open doors' for other military branches is an act to highlight the importance of the ground forces, so that they can get more funding," the expert said.