Stolen painting from Russia's Tretyakov Gallery found, suspect detained

The painting "Ai Petri. Crimea," stolen from Russia's State Tretyakov Gallery on Sunday evening, has been found, the Russian Interior Ministry said Monday.



In a joint search operation carried out by the Russian Interior Ministry and the Federal Security Service, a suspected thief was detained by police in the village of Zarechye in the Moscow region, the ministry's spokeswoman Irina Volk said.



The 31-year-old man told police that he had hidden the painting in a building that is under construction in the Odintsovsky region. Police later found the painting there, Volk said.



It is reported that the estimated price of the painting by famous Russian landscape painter Arkhip Kuindzhi is 1 million US dollars.

