National Art Museum of China celebrates Chinese New Year

The NAMOC Collection of Artworks on Landscape 1949-2018 exhibition Photo: Xu Liuliu/GT

A new exhibition at the National Art Museum of China (NAMOC) is showcasing standout works from its private collection of landscape paintings to celebrate the upcoming Chinese New Year.The new NAMOC Collection of Artworks on Landscape 1949-2018 exhibition, also part of the museum's activities celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, includes 251 artworks displayed over six sections: Landscape in the North, Wonderful Landscape, New Look of Ancient Capitals, Changing Landscape, Immortal Landscape and National Spirits.According to the museum's curator Wu Weishan, these works "represent beauty through portrayals of objects, express artists' sentiments with depiction of beauty and praised our motherland and the times with representations of gorgeous landscapes."Wu added that, "In Shitao's exploration of Sketching of Wonderful Mountains and Li Keran's Creating Bibliographies for the Landscape of Our Motherland, we can feel how the artists' pursuit of art changed into the construction of a national spirit as the times changed, which expresses their patriotism, moral responsibility deep inside their hearts, and feelings they had toward nature and life."The exhibition offers visitors a chance to see rare works such as Huang Binhong's Our Strong and Prosperous Nation, Fu Baoshi's magnificent strokes in Depicting Landscape in Great Detail, Pan Tianshou's Flowers of Yandangshan Mountain.The exhibition is set to run until February 24.