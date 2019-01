This photo released Monday shows a little bird trying to hitch a ride by landing on the back of a larger bird. Indian photographer Vivek Anand captured the scene during a bird watching walk at Kaikondrahalli Lake in his home city of Bangalore. The smaller but more agile black drongo attacked the larger brahminy kite when they were both scanning the land and water below for prey. The feisty drongo clawed at his rival - leading to a short dogfight in the air. Photo: VCG