Climate change pushing orcas north

Scientists warn of knock-on effects of dwindling herring numbers

Paying no attention to nearby divers, a killer whale and her calf are hunting for food frolic in a snowy Norwegian fiord.



Their favorite meal, herring, abounds, but climate change means both predator and prey must increasingly migrate further north.



The clear and calm waters of Reisafjorden, in Norway's Far North, have in recent years become the winter playground of the Scandinavian country's killer whale population.



At 3 C, the cold water is perfect for the herring which, ahead of the spawning season in February and March, have fattened up and make a tasty dish for the hungry killer whales, also known as orcas.



As if they were performing an underwater ballet, the whales encircle a school of herring, forcing them up to the surface before slapping the water with their large tail fins to stun them.



"Then they all share the feast," eating only the best parts of the fish - the eggs, meat and semen, explains Pierre Robert de Latour, founder of the organization Undersea Soft Encounter Alliance, on board a whale-watching vessel.



"It's food that's easy to hunt, available in great quantities, and very high in calories," he says.



But in the past 20 years, the herring migrated 300 kilometers north, leaving the Lofoten Islands in search of waters that remain under 6 C - the temperature required for them to reproduce.



The Norwegian killer whales, which only occasionally feast on seals or smaller whales, have followed the herring.



"We believe that the global warming which is responsible for the rising ­water temperatures has pushed the herring further north," says Robert de Latour.



"In the long term, they're going to move even further north. If the stocks were to diminish it would be an environmental catastrophe for whales, orcas, sea birds and cod," he warns.



For now, the killer whale population along Norway's coast appears to be thriving.



Robert de Latour estimates their number at around 1,500, twice what it was two decades ago.



The area "is a real nursery, thanks to the abundant resources," he says.



In addition to global warming, fishing and growing numbers of tourists who flock to the region for whale watching and diving pose a threat to the killer whales, says Robert de Latour.





