Treasure hunt ensues after villagers find ancient silver coins that must be returned to the state

There are many ancient silver coins in the pot that was found in Sanjiang county, South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Source: The Beijing News

Treasure hunting villagers in South China are likely to end up disappointed after the remains of a pot containing ancient silver coins was dug up.More than two hundred local people in Sanjiang county, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region rushed to a local river where a cache of what is thought to be century-old British and Hong Kong silver coins were discovered while a pond was being dug.A Beijing News report on Saturday suggested the ceramic pot, which broke as it was being recovered, could have contained as much as 40 kilograms of coins.The report suggested many of the coins fell back into the pond when the pot broke into pieces. The newspaper's online story didn't report how many coins had been recovered so far.People from neighboring villages came at night to search for coins with metal detectors. Some men were seen at the pond with shovels sifting through the sediment.The Beijing News video shows a villager holding five silver coins that had been tarnished by years underwater and were described as British silver coins.Local news platform, Liuzhou News, reported on Tuesday the coins were made of silver and stamped with 1878, 1890 and 1901. Some of the coins bore the image of the Queen of England.Villagers think the coins may have belonged to Qin Ba, a wealthy trader and landlord who lived in the area prior to 1930.If the villagers end up finding a horde of silver coins it won't make them rich.A notice by the local cultural relic management institute reminded them that China's cultural relics' protection law requires all cultural relics to be handed over to the state.The Beijing News