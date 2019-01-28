A woman spends two days washing 365 pairs of husband’s socks

Hundreds of white socks hanging out to dry on more than 10 five-meter-long clotheslines. Source: Sina Weibo account of "erciyuanbanzhang"

A woman who washed 365 pairs of her husband's socks received a lot of online advice about a woman's domestic duties on Sunday."Last year, I gave my boyfriend 365 pairs of socks on his birthday. This year my boyfriend became my husband, and I've just spent two days washing the socks he wore all year," the woman wrote to an accompanying 11-second video she posted on her Sina Weibo account.The video shows hundreds of white socks hanging on more than 10 five-meter-long clotheslines, with many pairs still piled in a washing machine.Many netizens admired the woman's high tolerance for her husband's low-level domestic efforts.Weibo conducted an online survey on Sunday about women's willingness to wash their boyfriend's socks.The results don't look good for lazy, incapable men: 877 netizens chose "I love him, so I like washing his socks" but 12,588 netizens chose "Do your thing on your own.""Winning a man's heart used to lead through his stomach, now that's changed to washing his smelly socks," one netizen joked.Global Times