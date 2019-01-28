Young woman in distress wants beauty app used

Qin Moying, who fainted at the subway station in Xi'an, Northwest China's Shaanxi Province, "beautifies" and edits almost every photo she has had taken of herself. Source: Pear Video

A young woman who was carried to a bench after fainting at a subway station in Xi'an, Shaanxi Province had the presence of mind to humorously ask the person taking a video of her to use the beautification function on their phone.Qin Moying, said she has "beautified" and edited almost every photo she has had taken of herself.When Qin regained consciousness in the subway on Friday, Qin saw someone taking a video of her and asked the person: "Did you open the camera's facial beautification function?"The subway staff consoled her saying she looked very nice as passers-by laughed at her wit.After the original video was posted, Qin told Pear Video that she is crazy about editing her own photos to make them more beautiful.Most netizens on Sina Weibo were amused, "I think she's adorable," zuishici commented.Qin said she was very grateful to subway staff, "I will send them a silk banner as a way to thank them," she said.Pear Video