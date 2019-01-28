Misinformation woes could multiply with more sophisticated ‘deepfake’ videos

If you see a video of a politician speaking words he never would utter, or a Hollywood star improbably appearing in a cheap adult movie, you may be witnessing the future of "fake news."



"Deepfake" videos that manipulate reality are becoming more sophisticated due to advances in artificial intelligence.



As the technology advances, worries are growing about how deepfakes can be used for nefarious purposes by hackers or state actors.



"We're not quite to the stage where we are seeing deepfakes weaponized, but that moment is coming," Robert Chesney, a University of Texas law professor who has researched the topic, told AFP.



"A well-timed and thoughtfully scripted deepfake or series of deepfakes could tip an election, spark violence in a city primed for civil unrest, bolster insurgent narratives about an enemy's supposed atrocities, or exacerbate political divisions in a society," Chesney said in a blog post for the Council on Foreign Relations.





