China's first airport to close this year, may be converted into aviation museum





Airplanes park at Beijing Nanyuan Airport, which unveiled a new terminal on July 6, 2012, after a large-scale expansion and renovation that cost 350 million yuan. China United Airlines, the only commercial airline using Nanyuan, said the airport is now able to serve 6 million passengers a year, more than doubling its capacity. Photo: CFP

China's 112-year-old Nanyuan Airport, located in Fengtai district in southern Beijing, will close in 2019 and will likely be converted into an aviation museum.Civil aviation airlines will move to the new Daxing International Airport which is scheduled to open on September 30.The Nanyuan airport, opened in 1907, has long served as a commercial and military airport, The Beijing News reported.It was the main hub of China United Airlines since 1986 after serving the military for decades, and the airline was established under the administration of the Air Force of the People's Liberation Army and connected revolutionary base areas and borderland cities, according to The Beijing News.People suggested the airport be converted into a museum to showcase the development of China's aviation history, but the airport has not received any notice about the exact closing date or reconstruction plan, an employee of the Nanyuan airport told the China Economic Weekly under the condition of anonymity.In 2018, the airport's throughput was 6.5 million, 6.5 percent of the Beijing Capital International Airport, China Economic Weekly reported.Nanyuan, which literally means "southern garden" in Chinese, was an imperial hunting ground during the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911). When a flood destroyed the enclosure walls, the Qing government assigned the ground for military training and parades.In July 1907, airstrips were built to turn it into China's first airport, which was earlier than the US' first military airport, which was constructed in 1909, according to The Beijing News."China's aviation and aerospace industry started from the Nanyuan airport," Fu Qianshao, a Chinese air defense expert, told The Beijing News.China in 1913 established its first aviation academy in Nanyuan. After strict reviews and body checks, the school finally enrolled 50 cadets from the army and navy as its first class. The academy's repair factory became China's first rocket assembly factory in the 1950s.Global Times