‘Cold, hellish, terrifying’ – tough guys go for it in UK competition

Submerged in mud, running over fire, crawling through electrified wires - it's not most people's idea of fun.



But 1,500 people from 27 countries, many of them in fancy dress, did just that in the "Tough Guy" competition this weekend in central England.



This year the event had around 300 obstacles designed to test the limits of endurance, from the "Colditz Walls" and "Tyre Torture" to "Vietcong Tunnels."



"I'm so happy that it's over," said Francesca Chiorando, after completing the estimated 14-kilometer course on a bitterly cold January day.



"It's cold, hellish, terrifying. To be honest I quite want to cry now," said Chiorando.



"And then you get to the end and you think 'actually, I have done this.' It makes you proud of yourself and what you have achieved."



The event has been running since 1986.



Many will return again and again. "It's like a pilgrimage."



