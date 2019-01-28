Rose wins Farmers Insurance Open by 2 strokes in California

World No.1 Justin Rose added to his impressive hardware collection on Sunday, shooting a three-under-par 69 to win the Farmers Insurance Open by two strokes.



England's Rose captured his 10th US PGA Tour title as he held off a hard-charging Adam Scott down the stretch and secured the victory with a 21-under-par total of 267.



Australia's Scott closed with four straight ­birdies in his four-under-par 68 on the Torrey Pines South Course in La Jolla, California.



"I haven't won in January since about 2002, so this feels great," said the 2013 US Open champion Rose.



The 38-year-old Rose, leading by three to start the day, got off to a rough and tumble start with three bogeys in his first five holes, but got back on track with a birdie on the par-four seventh.



He made back-to-back birdies around the turn and then held on for the win with his sixth and final birdie of the day on 18.



Rose, who surpassed $50 million in PGA Tour earnings, said he is relieved to see that changes he made in his equipment and his game are paying off.



"I am really happy. I challenged the status quo and changed everything up in the search to try and get better," said Rose, who switched to a different brand of clubs at the end of last year.





