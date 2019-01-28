Didi forms research JV with BAIC

Didi Chuxing will establish a joint venture with Beijing Automotive Industry Holding Corp (BAIC) to research the new-energy vehicle (NEV) business and artificial intelligence (AI), according to a report by domestic media cnforex.com on Monday.



This is one of Didi Chuxing's attempts to explore business involving new technologies and AI.



Didi Chuxing established its own AI lab in January last year. In March 2018, Didi reached a strategic agreement with BAIC, which agreed to provide customized NEVs for Didi.

