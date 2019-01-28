Technology aids Tibet growth

Technology aid has become an important driver of Tibet's technological innovation, Chinese news site tibet.cn reported on Monday.



Last year, the volume of processed and converted Tibetan barley reached 110,000 tons, with an output value of more than 1.1 billion yuan ($148 million). Meanwhile, the number of Tibet's high-tech enterprises rose 55 percent while the number of technology-based small and medium-sized enterprises increased by 142 percent last year, according to the report.





