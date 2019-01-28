Guangdong’s growth offers positive signals for China's economy

Photo: VCG

Guangdong's GDP reached 9.73 trillion yuan ($1.45 trillion) in 2018, an increase of 6.8 percent year-on-year and slightly higher than the national 6.6 percent growth rate, according to the provincial government work report released on Monday.





The overall figure signals steady growth momentum amid the pressure of an economic slowdown, Tian Yun, vice president of the Beijing Economic Operation Association, said.

Tian, who follows the province's economy closely, said a breakdown of the figures provides even more optimistic signs in terms of industrial upgrading. The figure also tallies with the actual situation he saw during a tour to manufacturing plants in the province last month.





The strong growth of local companies�? exports, foreign investment in manufacturing and fixed-asset investment shows the progress of industrial upgrading, Tian told the Global Times on Monday.





If the province that has led the nation's economy for three decades and accounts for more than 10 percent of overall GDP could prevail the transition period, China's overall economic performance in 2019 also looks good, Tian said.





In the report, Guangdong said it plans to surpass 10 trillion yuan in provincial GDP 2019, with an expected growth rate of 6-6.5 percent. It pledges to promote the Greater Bay Area development, take opening-up to a higher level and encourage scientific innovation in 2019.





The Greater Bay Area international scientific innovation center is poised to lead quality economic development across China. To support the real economy, Guangdong also plans to support high-quality enterprises to go public on a new "science and technology innovation board�?that is expected to be launched in 2019.





Guangdong is shouldering the mission of leading China to become highly involved in globalization and fully upgrade its industrial sector, Yuan Fuhua, director of the economic growth office of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times on Monday.





The economic achievement of the province has been supported by opening-up and innovation. Now, Guangdong should stress structural upgrading in the tertiary industry and consumption, and eventually realize fully industrial upgrading.

