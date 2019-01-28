China's major industrial enterprises’ profits grow 10.3% in 2018 as reforms progress

Women work at a plastics fabrication company in Zibo, East China's Shandong Province. Photo: VCG

"As a result, reforms such as overcapacity cuts and high-technology improvements should continue. Meanwhile, promoting consumption will be the key objective in 2019 for industrial companies,�?Liu said, adding that lowering taxes or providing better services to customers might help.

Profits at China's major industrial companies reached 6.64 trillion yuan ($0.99 trillion) in 2018, increasing 10.3 percent year-on-year, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).Although the growth rate dropped by almost half compared with 21 percent growth in 2017, China's industrial companies at large achieved fast growth and their reforms gained remarkable results with lower leverage ratios and reduced costs, analysts said.The 10.3 percent rate was still above the GDP growth of 6.6 percent for last year. The 21 percent growth rate of 2017 partly came from the rising prices of industrial products, Liu Xuezhi, a senior analyst of the Bank of Communications, said on Monday. He said that China's industrial enterprises witnessed fast growth in 2018.Oil and gas drilling companies saw the biggest profit growth among the 41 industry sectors, realizing profit growth of 4.4 times in 2018, on a year-on-year basis, the NBS figures showed. Other sectors such as coal mining, farming and food processing industries also had larger profit growth. However, profits of automobile manufacturers, non-ferrous metal smelting and electronic equipment manufacturing enterprises fell last year."Upstream industrial companies enjoyed fast growth in 2018 because of the past five years' overcapacity cuts. Moreover, there used to be huge demand for electronic equipment; however, the demand seems to be satisfied for now," Liu said.State-owned enterprises earned profits of 1.86 trillion yuan, growing 12.6 percent on a year-on-year basis.Liu predicted growth pressure will increase for Chinese industrial companies in the near term, because of the weakening demand from both domestic customers and overseas markets. He said the automobile industry was an example of excess supply.Vehicle sales in China, the world's largest auto market, declined 6 percent in 2018, the first drop in 20 years, the China Passenger Car Association said.