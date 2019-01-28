Treading on ice

China's Icebreaker Xue Long with the ninth Arctic Expedition Team members on board arrives in Shanghai on September 26, 2018. Photo: IC

China is proceeding cautiously and in an orderly way on Arctic affairs, Yang Jian, vice president of Shanghai Institutes for International Studies, told the Global Times during the 13th Arctic Frontiers conference held in Tromsø, Norway from January 20 to 24, adding that Nordic countries are looking forward to Arctic cooperation with China.The Arctic Frontiers conference is regarded as one of the most important meetings on Arctic issues. Once a year, political leaders, business executives and other key policymakers from all over the world gather in this northern city of Norway to discuss Arctic affairs.China has been an active participant in the governance of the Arctic. It achieved observer status in the Arctic Council in 2013. In January 2018, Beijing published a white paper on its Arctic policy, pledging cooperation in governance and elaborating a vision of "Polar Silk Road ."According to the white paper, China would like to "jointly understand, protect, develop and participate in the governance of the Arctic, and advance Arctic-related cooperation under the Belt and Road initiative.""We are very interested in the Chinese involvement and engagement. We've seen this engagement grow very substantially over the last few years. And we do welcome China's interest in the Arctic region," Bård Ivar Svendsen, special adviser for Arctic and Antarctic Affairs of Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs , said in a group interview with Chinese media during a break in the conference.According to Yang, China is cautiously investing in Arctic countries, its investment based on the principle of bilateral common development and the laws of environmental protection."The Arctic is not a natural park. There are many indigenous people living here. Their degree of modernization, education and social security are in fact consistent with the UN Sustainable Development Goals. In the process of cooperation with China, these problems can be properly solved and we can expect a win-win situation," said Yang.Aili Keskitalo, president of the Sami Parliament of Norway, told the Global Times she is happy to see China taking interest in Arctic issues."China is an important power on the global level," she said. "China is so big. When it decides to do something it can have a really huge impact."Climate change in the Arctic is already affecting the lifestyle of Sami people who largely rely on reindeer herding and small-scale fishing."The sea is getting warmer. The fish species that we have traditionally harvested are moving further north away from the coastline. The ships have to go further away from the coast to get to the fish. And you cannot do that with small-scale fishery industry," said Keskitalo.Arctic affairs still throw up several challenges and the environment is one of them, according to Yang."The Arctic is a barometer of global climate change, however, it requires a lot of investment in equipment and technology to get the data and knowledge about climate change in the Arctic," Yang said."The investment in Arctic countries may not be sufficient. It requires the cooperation of scientists from all over the world," he added.Scientists and academics in China have been playing an active role in Arctic affairs to address this challenge. In 2013, the China-Nordic Arctic Research Center was established, which now has 17 Chinese and Nordic institutes under its umbrella.The center aims to facilitate academic cooperation, to increase knowledge about the Arctic, as well as to promote cooperation for sustainable development of the region, according to Yang."As a think tank, the center provides intellectual support for countries and sets a paradigm for cooperation between non-Arctic and Arctic nations," said Yang.