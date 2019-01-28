A shares wobble as investors wait for moves by new securities regulator head

Investors look at a security trading board at East China's Anhui Province on Monday. Photo: VCG

On the first trading day for the domestic securities market after the change of the head at the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), A shares had an auspicious start in the morning session but fell slightly in the afternoon.As of closing time, the Shanghai Composite Index slipped by 0.18 percent to 2,596.98 points, while the Shenzhen Component Index fell by 0.08 percent to 7,589.58 points.The two markets had a promising start in the morning, with the Shanghai market up 0.32 percent and the Shenzhen market up 0.57 percent by the end of the morning session.The A-share markets got off to a flying start after Yi Huiman, the former chairman of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, took office as the new head of the CSRC, replacing Liu Shiyu.Liu's new position is deputy Party secretary of the All China Federation of Supply and Marketing Cooperatives, according to the official website of the federation."When the news of the CSRC head change first came out several days ago, there was a positive mood in the market. Investors nurtured hopes for the new head, wishing that he would take measures to benefit the markets. Such hopes pushed the markets higher this morning," Xi Junyang, a professor at the Shanghai University of Finance and Economics, told the Global Times on Monday.But he said that the positive mood didn't have a firm base, as investors were still waiting for the new CSRC head to launch concrete policies for the markets.Dong Dengxin, director of the Finance and Securities Institute at Wuhan University of Science and Technology, cautioned that although investors had looked for a new leader to rally the markets, it's unlikely that the problems of the A-share market would fundamentally change in the short term, just because of the change of the CSRC head."A share reform measures, like nurturing of institutional investors and the end of excessive administrative intervention, are unlikely to be resolved in the very short term," he told the Global Times on Monday.Some observers said the market performance on Monday indicated a lack of confidence among investors."The mainland markets opened higher but turned lower ... The basic reason for that is because A shares are lingering at low valuations with little to drive them higher," Dong said.In the short term, A-shares will remain in this state as investors still lack confidence in the market amid lingering China-US war and a slowdown in China's economy, analysts said.