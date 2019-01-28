Myanmar open for business: Suu Kyi

Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi on Monday urged global investors to put their money into Myanmar, seeking to offset the negative impact of the Rohingya
crisis and slow pace of economic reforms.
Suu Kyi touted Myanmar's economic potential, its attractive geographical location, expanding domestic markets and young population. She also listed some of the reforms undertaken by her government since coming to power in 2016.
"I stand here to reaffirm our commitment to continue our reform and to build an investment-friendly environment," Suu Kyi said in the capital Naypyitaw, launching the first official investment conference hosted by her administration.
"Please do come to Myanmar, soak in an atmosphere brimming with opportunities and witness our new-found economic vibrancy with your own eyes," she told a crowd of businesspeople, diplomats and journalists gathered at a conference hall.
While there were relatively few details on planned reforms, the conference itself could signal a shift in the government's approach to the business community.
Until now, investors have complained the government has focused largely on ending the country's myriad armed conflicts, neglecting economic reforms and their needs.
Many businesses worry that some of the Western sanctions that stifled the economy under army rule could be reinstated.