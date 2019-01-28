Venezuela’s fate should ‘be decided by its own people’

Venezuela's internal affairs must and can only be chosen and decided by its own people, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said Monday, following the political crisis in the South American country that its President Nicolas Maduro claims is a coup d'etat being led by the US.



"China supports the efforts of the Venezuelan government to safeguard its national sovereignty, independence and stability," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said at a daily press briefing on Monday.



"China advocates that all countries should abide by the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations, opposes external interference in Venezuelan affairs."



Venezuela's current crisis escalated on January 23 as its National Assembly head Juan Guaido declared himself the country's "acting president" during a mass opposition rally against Maduro.



The US, followed by several other Western countries, soon announced its recognition of Guaido as Venezuela's interim leader.



On Saturday, Spain, Britain, France, the Netherlands and Germany said they would recognize Guaido as interim president unless Maduro calls elections within eight days.



"We hope that other countries will do things conducive to Venezuela's development, to the improvement of the Venezuelan people's livelihood," Geng said.



Maduro on Sunday rejected demands by European countries in an interview, insisting that his country was "not tied" to Europe.



"They should withdraw this ultimatum. No one can give us an ultimatum," Maduro told CNN Turk in an interview dubbed into Turkish from Spanish.



Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been forging a stronger alliance with Maduro, and last month visited the embattled leader in Caracas.



Maduro himself visited Turkey last year after Erdogan's victory in the national and presidential elections, hailing the Turkish president as a "friend" of Caracas.





