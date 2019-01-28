Chinese embassy donates e-motorcycles to Manila police in Philippines





Photo taken on Jan. 28, 2019 shows a ceremony held to hand over 50 brand-new eco-friendly electric motorcycles to Manila Police District (MPD) in Manila, the Philippines, Jan. 28, 2019. The Chinese embassy in the Philippines donated 50 units of eco-friendly electric motorcycles to the MPD on Monday to help the local police force become more effective. (Xinhua/Zheng Xin)

Photo taken on Jan. 28, 2019 shows a ceremony held to hand over 50 brand-new eco-friendly electric motorcycles to Manila Police District (MPD) in Manila, the Philippines, Jan. 28, 2019. The Chinese embassy in the Philippines donated 50 units of eco-friendly electric motorcycles to the MPD on Monday to help the local police force become more effective. (Xinhua/Zheng Xin)

The Chinese embassy in the Philippines donated 50 units of eco-friendly electric motorcycles to Manila Police District (MPD) on Monday to help the local police force becoming more effective.During the ceremony held on Monday, Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Zhao Jianhua, Director of the MPD Vicente Danao and Manila Mayor Joseph Estrada witnessed the turn-over of 50 brand-new e-motorcycles."I take joy in the turn-over of the 50 units electric motorcycles donated by the Chinese embassy to the Manila government and its law enforcers as a gift and a token of our long-standing friendship," Zhao said, adding that these eco-friendly motorcycles would effectively assist in the capacity building of the Manila police."We have every reason to expect even greater development of the practical cooperation between the two countries in various sectors such as infrastructure, agriculture, trade, security, which is bound to bring more tangible benefits to the two peoples in the days to come," he said.At the same ceremony, Zhao expressed his condolences and sympathies to the families of those killed and wounded in the twin explosions at a church in the conflict-plagued Sulu province of the southern Philippines on Sunday.Estrada, who is also the former Philippine president, on the behalf of Manila city, showed his gratitude to Chinese embassy as well as Chinese people."This donation will be of great benefit to our Manila Police District, and will add to their capabilities in patrolling our streets, preventing criminal activity and securing the safety of the public," he said."With this donation, the MPD will be a strong force, better able to ensure peace and order in our streets. And with this, we move close to our goal to recapture Manila's former glory, and be the pearl of the orient' once again," he added.