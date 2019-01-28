Xi, wife watch NK performance

Xi Jinping (C), general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Chinese president, and his wife Peng Liyuan meet with Ri Su-yong, a member of the Political Bureau of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) Central Committee, vice-chairman of the WPK Central Committee and director of the party's International Department, who led an art troupe from the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), in Beijing, capital of China, on Sunday. Photo: Xinhua
Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Chinese president, and his wife Peng Liyuan pose for a group photo with artists of an art troupe from the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) after watching their performance in Beijing, capital of China, on Sunday. Xi and Peng met with the art troupe led by Ri Su-yong, a member of the Political Bureau of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) Central Committee, vice-chairman of the WPK Central Committee and director of the party's International Department, before its performance. Photo: Xinhua
Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Chinese president, and his wife Peng Liyuan on Sunday met with Senior North Korea
n official Ri Su-yong and watched a performance by North Korean artists.
Ri, a member of the Political Bureau of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) Central Committee, vice-chairman of the WPK Central Committee and director of the party's International Department, is leading an art troupe to China.
The visit, as an important cultural exchange activity to implement the consensus reached by the two sides, as well as a significant event to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the establishment of China-North Korea diplomatic relations, will be a great success to cement friendship between the two peoples, Xi said.
Ri extended to Xi and his wife the warm greetings and good wishes of Kim Jong-un
, chairman of the WPK and chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the DPRK, and his wife Ri Sol-ju.
Xi asked Ri to convey the cordial greetings and good wishes to Kim and his wife.
Xi said he and Kim had reached an important consensus on the development of China-North Korea party-to-party and state-to-state relations in the new era during their four meetings since 2018.
China stands ready to work with North Korea to implement the important consensus reached by the two sides, so as to better benefit the two peoples and contribute to world peace, stability, development and prosperity, Xi said.
Art and cultural exchanges are an important, unique and traditional component in bilateral ties, Xi said, calling for joint efforts to implement the consensus on strengthening art and cultural exchanges and cooperation, so as to consolidate the foundation of the goodwill of the people, carry forward traditional friendship, and promote the development of their respective socialist cultures.
Ri expressed his gratitude to Xi and his wife for watching the performance.
This visit and art performance represented Kim's deep feelings to Xi and the North Korean people's profound friendship with the Chinese people, Ri said.
The North Korean side will earnestly implement the important consensus reached by Kim and Xi, strengthen friendly cooperation and contribute to writing a new chapter in China-North Korea friendship, Ri added.
The performance featured popular songs in both China and North Korea.
The visit of the North Korean art troupe is at the invitation of the International Department of the CPC Central Committee.