Xinjiang police squad included in honor roll

An unnamed squadron under the People's Armed Police Force in Northwest China's Xinjiang
Uyghur Autonomous Region is listed on an honor roll released on the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Daily on Monday as a model for strong army construction.
The honor roll set a total of 10 units and 18 individuals as models for outstanding performances in building a strong military, according to the PLA Daily.
Founded in 1993, the Xinjiang squadron is in charge of missions, including intelligence reconnaissance, deals with armed assault and explosives disarmament, people.cn reported, and calls the squadron a "keystone" to maintaining the safety and stability of Xinjiang.
Stationed at the western border of the country, the squadron successfully handled more than 30 serious violent terror incidents, eliminated and captured more than 300 terrorists and disarmed more than 200 explosive devices in recent years, the PLA Daily reported.
In a previous capture and elimination mission, squadron member Liu Zhijun killed two terrorists after they stabbed a lance in his mouth, PLA Daily reported.
Liu lost six teeth and had five stitches in his lips and six stitches in his tongue, the report said.
The squadron has previously won many awards for their service, individually or as a unit, the PLA Daily reported.