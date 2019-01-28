‘Political’ actions of US, Canada prove Meng case not judicial





Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer at Chinese telecom company Huawei Technologies Co. Photo: VCG

The January 30 deadline for the US to extradite Huawei Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Meng Wanzhou, who was detained by Canada on December 1, is fast approaching, and experts said that the latest actions of the US and Canada show a complicated situation that proves China's stance that this is a political rather than a judicial matter.The US has yet to send its extradition requestUnder the extradition treaty between the US and Canada, extradition shall not be granted when the offense for which extradition is sought "is of a political character," Daniel W. Levy, a principal in the New York office of McKool Smith specializing in cross-border criminal work and a former Assistant US Attorney for the Southern District of New York, told the Global Times in an email reply on Monday.Canada's most recent decision to fire its ambassador to China has proved the political nature of the case. Pang Zhongying, a senior research fellow on international relations at Beijing-based think tank Pangoal Institution, told the Global Times that "the Trudeau administration's decision is extremely immature."The compromise he made with the conservative forces in Canada and the influence from the US behind these forces will make the issue much more complicated, and he is proving the stance of China that Meng's case is a pure political issue rather than a judicial matter, Pang noted.Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a statement Saturday that he had asked for and accepted John McCallum's resignation as Canada's Ambassador to China but did not offer a reason for the removal, the CBC reported.McCallum said on January 22 that he thought the Huawei CFO had a strong case to fight extradition but claimed two days later that he misspoke under pressure from opposition party MPs in Canada. The next day he told Canadian media that it would be "great for Canada" if the US dropped the extradition request against Meng.Trudeau just "smacked his face with his hand," Pang said."McCallum's remarks last week were not meant to take sides but were expressions of his analyses. But his resignation made him look like a little child who spoke the truth about the emperor's new clothes," Pang noted.Levy said that McCallum's comments could be viewed as putting his finger on the scales of justice in the case.In response to the firing of the Canadian ambassador to China, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said at a routine press conference on Monday that "this is an internal matter of Canada, and China has no comment on it.""Once again, we urge Canada to make the right choice on the case, to release Ms Meng immediately, and let her return to China safely," Geng said.Meanwhile, the US media also pointed out that the race for 5G has also led to a zero-sum mentality inside the Trump administration, as the US-led political move tries to curb Huawei without providing hard evidence that shows the company is using technology for spying.A New York Times article published over the weekend, "America Pushes Allies to Fight Huawei in New Arms Race With China," showed the US intends to crack down on Huawei.US officials went to countries such as Germany and Poland to ask their local counterparts to ban the Chinese telecoms equipment provider, which is the largest of its kind worldwide. They also offered to further deploy US troops, which depended on the countries' decisions on the matter, the report said.European countries are stuck in the middle of the China-US spat, and are frustrated as they have to take sides, the article said.However, not every major carrier in Europe is yielding to US political pressure. Deutsche Telekom, the region's largest carrier, told the Global Times on Monday that it is still reevaluating its procurement strategy for 5G equipment providers, without saying that it will follow suit by banning Huawei from the local market.The US crackdown on the Chinese company, which some consider high-tech McCarthyism, has not stopped Huawei from participating in developing the next generation of wireless technologies.As of Thursday, Huawei has secured 30 5G contracts worldwide, of which 18 were in Europe, the company said. It also shipped more than 25,000 5G products to the global market.Meanwhile, the company has unveiled a series of products ranging from core 5G chipsets to efficient 5G solutions for quick and large-scale deployment which will further help it fulfill its 5G ambitions."As far as we know, the US government and its major allies have not provided any concrete evidence to show that Huawei is a safety threat," said Xiang Ligang, chief executive of telecom industry news site cctime.com.