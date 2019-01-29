Forcing allies to pick sides, US destabilizes world order

It is hardly surprising that the US, the sole superpower in the world, is rallying international support and forcing other nations to pick sides when it spares no efforts quashing China's rising global influence. But when nations are forced, it is natural that they will buck the push.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban told US diplomats that he wants his country to be "neutral, like Austria" as the US pushes for a tougher line on China and Russia, according to the Wall Street Journal.
He may have voiced the stand of many countries, not only in Eastern Europe, but other parts of the world as well.
China's rise to the world's second largest economy in the course of 40 years has increased its economic and political influence. As China tries to bring its idea of development and cooperation to the world stage, the US sees that development as a threat to the world order it leads and to the sphere of influence it has long been clinging to.
This mind-set has shaped Washington's China policy, which invites tension and confrontation between the two. As a result, the message to other countries is that they need to pick a side. Southeast Asia is one of the regions forced into a delicate balancing act. In an interview with CNBC in 2017 and during the Singapore ASEAN
summit in November 2018, Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong emphasized at both occasions that his country did not wish to pick sides.
The US should understand that other countries' cooperation with China does not mean their denial of US influence. By the same token, Hungarian PM Orban's stance does not mean he has chosen to side with China, but is an objection to picking a side between the US and China.
While the US carves out its sphere of influence and indulges in a Cold War mentality, it serves as a destabilizing factor and creates division in the world. Such a split does no good to global or regional development.
A country is supposed to advance ties with other countries based on common interests, but not out of the purposes of building alliances or partnerships to shut out powers. If the US worries that its allies are drifting away from its orbit, it should leave them enough room to make independent choices. But the US approach is doing just the opposite.
China will not be a bystander in the current of international relations. It will not adopt confrontation in the wake of US confrontation. China has never wooed one country to counter another, and will not form any alliance to counter the US either. Instead China will utilize development and cooperation to break the division that the US creates. History will prove which path serves world peace.