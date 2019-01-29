Investors ignore news

The A-share markets slipped on Tuesday. Investors were indifferent to the release of certain positive news in China in recent days.



The Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.11 percent to 2,594.25 points. The Shenzhen Component Index fell 0.5 percent to 7,551.30 points. About 60 stocks fell by their daily trading limit of 10 percent.



The markets showed no sign of a rebound despite positive news. This positive news included the change of leadership at the China Securities Regulatory Commission.



Stocks also did not react to the Chinese government's move to encourage insurance companies to increase their holdings of qualified equities and other assets.

