Opportunities for ODI

Chinese companies will face a more complicated global situation when going overseas in 2019, a government official said on Tuesday.
In general, Chinese investment overseas will face more opportunities than risks, said Han Yong, a deputy head of the outward investment and economic cooperation department under the MOFCOM. China's outbound direct investment (ODI) in non-financial sectors rose 4.2 percent year-on-year to $129.83 billion in 2018.
Han made the remarks at a press conference.
At the same press conference, a report was released to serve as a guideline for Chinese companies going overseas. The report said that there is huge investment potential in countries and regions under the China-proposed Belt and Road
initiative.