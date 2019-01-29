Trend of upgrading domestic consumption remains strong, NDRC official says





Crowds at Sanlitun, a hotspot for shopping and eating in Beijing. Photo: VCG

Liu Xuezhi, a senior analyst at the Bank of Communications, observed that the current challenge for the upgrading of the consumer market lies in shortage on the supply side. Disparities have arisen between the current supply and the demand for better-quality, more customized products and services in traditional and emerging industries alike, posing new challenges to the capacity of innovation and productivity of those industries.





Apart from subsidies for new technology and innovation, policymakers should also encourage an environment for fairer competition, Liu told the Global Times.