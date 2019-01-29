Railway construction powering ahead in China, but experts warn risks of high-speed network





High-speed trains stop at a railway station in Wuhan, Central China's Hubei Province. Photo: VCG

"Infrastructure investment is estimated to see 10 percent growth in 2019, which will be about 1.7 trillion yuan ($252.45 billion), and the providers of this new funding will attach greater importance to efficiency and returns," Liu said.





The operation of passenger rail networks should be more market-oriented, and some lines�?operation could even be put out to private contractors as long as the risks are under control, Liu suggested.

China's high-speed railway construction needs to move forward in accordance with actual market demand, analysts said, as the sector's full-speed expansion has raised concerns that the budget gets too stretching.Part of the passenger network faces potential financial risks related to debt and operating losses, according to an article "Beware of the gray rhino of high-speed railways" published on Monday. "Further massive expansion could cause a huge debt burden for the state-owned China Railway Corporation and local governments, and become the gray rhino that could pressure the country's economy," Zhao Jian, a professor at Beijing Jiaotong University, wrote in the article.China's 29,000-kilometer high-speed railway network is to be expanded by additional 3,200 kilometers in 2019, according to China Railway Corp.In a recent interview with the Global Times, Zhao suggested that China should steadily increase investment in the rail sector especially to cargo railways, which are severely under-funded and under-developed.Other analysts who are familiar with the sector expressed partial agreement. Sun Zhang, a railway expert and professor at Shanghai Tongji University, said that the key is to follow the rule of "being moderately ahead of current needs.""The expansion plan of high-speed railways should be a little ahead of the current needs. That rule applies to the whole sector," Sun said. But Sun didn't suggest simply comparing China's high-speed railway operational length to the networks of developed countries with smaller populations."China's railway passenger transport is still seeing steady growth, and the transport peak of the annual Spring Festival travel rush reaches about 3 billion trips," Sun said.Speaking of the potential financial risks of high-speed railways, analysts said the overall debt level was under control and infrastructure construction's contribution to economic development should not be ignored.It's hard for infrastructure projects to turn a quick profit because of limits on what they can charge, but the social efficiency of offering convenience to a large population is significant, said Guo Lei, senior macroeconomist with GF Securities, on Tuesday.Liu Xuezhi, senior analyst of the Bank of Communications, said that the value of the high-speed railway projects is not to be undercut by short-term ticket sales. He believes the overall infrastructure debt level is under control.