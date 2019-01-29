2nd Panda Lantern Festival held in China's Sichuan





Tourists view the fancy lanterns at the 2nd Panda Lantern Festival in Ya'an City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Jan. 28, 2019. With colorful and sparkling lights, the panda-themed lantern show attracts many tourists. (Xinhua/Gao Huakang)

