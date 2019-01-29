2019 Supernationals Custom Car Show held in Albuquerque, U.S.





A car is seen at the 2019 Supernationals Custom Car Show in Albuquerque, New Mexico, the United States, Jan. 27, 2019. The car show, held from Jan. 25 to 27, exhibited trucks, cars, motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles, wheels, and a variety of auto products and services. (Xinhua/Richard Lakin)

A 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air is seen at the 2019 Supernationals Custom Car Show in Albuquerque, New Mexico, the United States, Jan. 27, 2019. The car show, held from Jan. 25 to 27, exhibited trucks, cars, motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles, wheels, and a variety of auto products and services. (Xinhua/Richard Lakin)

A monster four wheel drive truck is seen at the 2019 Supernationals Custom Car Show in Albuquerque, New Mexico, the United States, Jan. 27, 2019. The car show, held from Jan. 25 to 27, exhibited trucks, cars, motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles, wheels, and a variety of auto products and services. (Xinhua/Richard Lakin)

A 1930 Ford 2-door restored sedan is seen at the 2019 Supernationals Custom Car Show in Albuquerque, New Mexico, the United States, Jan. 27, 2019. The car show, held from Jan. 25 to 27, exhibited trucks, cars, motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles, wheels, and a variety of auto products and services. (Xinhua/Richard Lakin)