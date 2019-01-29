Malaysian PM slams decision to strip nation of swim meet

Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has branded Israel a "criminal state," hitting back at a decision to strip Malaysia of the right to host a major swimming event for refusing to let Israelis participate.



The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) announced at the weekend that Malaysia would no longer be staging the 2019 World Para Swimming Championships as authorities had failed to provide guarantees that Israelis could take part.



The championships, a qualifying event for the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics, were due to take place in Kuching from July 29 to August 4.



Muslim-majority Malaysia has no diplomatic relations with the Jewish state and entry to the country on an Israeli passport is forbidden, but the IPC had received assurances in 2017 that all eligible athletes would be able to participate in the event.



However the situation changed after a new government headed by 93-year-old Mahathir, long notorious for his tirades against Israel and Jews, came to power in Malaysia last year.



Following the IPC decision, Mahathir struck a defiant note, with a long entry on his blog listing examples of what he claimed was unfair treatment of the Palestinians by Israel.



"Israel is a criminal state and deserves to be condemned," he wrote late Monday.





