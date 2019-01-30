Chinese traditional musical performance praised by Kuwaiti audience

A traditional Chinese musical performance was held in Hawally Governorate in Kuwait on Tuesday.



The art show, performed by an orchestra from Nanjing, China, was warmly welcomed by the Kuwaiti people.



The artists presented audience the Chinese culture with traditional musical instruments, such as bamboo-flute, Chinese zither, lute, and erhu, a two-stringed fiddle.



Among them, the percussion music "Tiger Grinding Teeth" and Suona and Banhu ensemble "Celebration" received a big applause of audience.



Dai Yin, head of the orchestra, said that "I hope this performance will bring more Chinese culture to the Kuwaitis and further promote cultural exchanges and mutual understanding between the two countries."



Reda Alnaiqi, a local Kuwaiti resident, is a fan of Chinese culture. He is full of praise for the performance of the Chinese artists.



"The cultural performance with Chinese characteristics is really good. We should hold more such activities to let us better know China and its culture," he said.



Kuwait is the last stop of the orchestra's visit to the Middle East. It has also performed in Jordan and Turkey.

