China firmly supports Philippines in fighting terrorism: ambassador

Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Zhao Jianhua said Tuesday that China will give its "firm support" to the Filipinos and the Philippine government in the fight against violent extremism after twin blasts hit a cathedral in the southern Philippines.



In a speech at the Chinese New Year reception, Zhao said the Chinese government expressed its deepest condolences and sympathies to the families of those who were killed and injured in Sunday's blasts in Jolo city of Sulu province.



"Chinese government once again will give its firm support to the Philippine people and Philippine government for fighting against all barbaric violence including terrorism," he said.



Bombings hit a cathedral in Sulu province of the southern Philippines last Sunday, killing 21 people and wounding more than 100 others.

