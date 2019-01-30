Steamy Secrets

For this year's most important family holiday in China, Yang Ting, 38, will not only bring her family a bag full of gifts from Beijing, but also will carry a secret back home.The 1,000-person small village near Xi'an where she was born and raised has neither gas nor heating, but is full of warmth from the elderly towards their children who all return from their big city workplaces to spend the Spring Festival holiday together.Yang's secret is her financial situation. After many years of living and working in Beijing, people in her hometown expect her to have "made it."She thinks that bringing books and toys to the kids in her family is more meaningful than red envelopes filled with money and doesn't spark speculation about her income level among her relatives."My family will pity me if they know I'm poor," she said in a text message sent to a Global Times reporter on WeChat.Hundreds of millions of Chinese head to their hometowns for family reunions before the Chinese New Year. Xinhua reported that railway trips are expected to hit 413 million in total until March 1. While for many people, the reunion with their loved ones over lavish holiday dishes is highly anticipated throughout the year, as expected with all big family gatherings, awkward questions from distant aunties are also inevitable. Some members of China's younger generation might even find that after living in different parts of China for many years, they don't have many common topics to talk about with their families, while others easily stir up an argument. So, they choose to keep some of their life choices a secret to spare everyone the hassle.The older generation often knows little about the modern realities that their children now live in."It feels like my family still lives in the past," Yang said. "The first few days that I spend in the village make me feel like an outsider from another planet."Franz, a 27-year-old Chinese, prefers to only reveal his German name in the article to keep the secret of having a new woman in his life as private as possible. Having already left Beijing for his hometown in North China's Tianjin, Franz will spend the first day of the New Year with his family before taking another trip down to Guangdong Province, South China, the home of his new love interest."We're not officially dating just yet," he said. "But she likes me."Franz keeps the blooming relationship from his parents because he thinks it's too early to tell them. He would have no answers to their inevitable questions about their future plans, or marriage. Moreover, he will be busy with trying to avoid all the questions about his career choices.Franz has recently quit his stable position at a state-owned company to find more meaning in his career and is considering going back to university. His parents prefer him to stay at the stable job rather than seeing him experience a reorientation period."My family thinks that if I had a great job, everything else in life would follow," he said, "including my future wife."Qi Yan, an 18-year-old student from China's northwest, Shaanxi Province, fears being judged for the way that she spends her money during the Spring Festival. The young woman has a soft spot for luxury items, such as high-end cosmetics, which she hides from her parents and keeps the price tags of the items a secret."My mom is that kind of person who thinks owning one or two lipsticks is enough," she said. "If she found out how much money I spend on MAC and YSL lipsticks, she will nag me all day long, ramble on for a few more days and even bring up the topic weeks later."The questions Chinese students probably fear hearing the most during the Chinese New Year is, "What do you want to be after graduation?"However, for 21-year-old university student surnamed Wang, the answer is crystal clear. He dreams of becoming a star. Having the looks to become the next big piece of "fresh meat" with his symmetrical face and slim figure, he has already been interviewed by several entertainment agencies. But the last time he spoke to his parents about it, they convinced him not to give up his studies. He finally gave in. However, the career paths his parents suggested doesn't appeal to him."Therefore, I won't talk to my parents about my future plans anymore," Wang said.Ko Suet Ching, 25, is one step closer than Wang to becoming a star. She has had a passion for singing and dancing since she was nine years old. A few months ago, she started to participate in open mic nights in a number of bars in Beijing to practice.Ko will not spend the Spring Festival with her parents this year, but will stay in Beijing to focus on her bachelor's thesis. The positive side effect is that she won't have to face the questions about the location of her recent gigs."I perform at open mic nights in bars. If I sang in five-star hotels, my parents would have no objections. They just think that bars might not be a good environment for a woman," she explained.Ko's family does support her passion, as long as she still focuses on her English language studies.Some secrets are kept to avoid conflict, others prevent the family from worry.While Yang suspects to be seen as poor in her family's eyes, she has worked hard for a fulfilled and independent life in Beijing. Without a college degree, Yang successfully changed careers from a photographer to a consultant for an English training center in Beijing. In three years, she acquired English language proficiency. Yang likes to go to personal development events in her free time and make friends with people from all around the world.But she hasn't told her parents about her accomplishments, suspecting it would mean nothing to them."All they care about is whether I make enough money," she said. "Or else they will worry about me."So, Yang won't reveal the number on her paycheck. If it takes a secret to make this Chinese New Year peaceful, she is prepared to keep her lips sealed.Fu Ya contributed to this story.

Pssst... Over Chinese New Year, some parents are kept in the dark over their children's true lives. Photo: VCG