China to install 2.76b video surveillance cameras by 2022: report

The number of video surveillance cameras operating in China is forecast to reach 2.76 billion in 2022, IDC figures showed on Wednesday, while an industry insider of the risks relating to people's privacy.

With the building of smart cities across China, public video surveillance networks have advanced quickly. This has achieved progress in improving public security levels and preventing and cracking down on crimes.

The network has also enhanced traffic management, emergency command, disaster prevention and early warning and emergency repair of city facilities, according to a report IDC sent to the Global Times on Wednesday.

But as the network gradually expands, public security departments should do more to protect people's privacy and security of the video data they collect, an industry insider surnamed Chen told the Global Times on Wednesday.

Chinese authorities are expected to strengthen supervision of video surveillance networks, Chen said, as can be seen in China's Cyber Security Law that came into effect on June 1, 2017.