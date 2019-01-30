Unmarried women’s kids 'should be ligitimized'

Image taken on May 7, 2015 shows Sol Diaz giving a sweet to her son Farid in Mexico City, capital of Mexico. Sol Diaz is a single mother with a three-year-old son, a general manager of a skating magazine, and a co-owner of a skateboard shop in partnership with her boyfriend. Mother's Day, which falls on May 10 in Mexico, is a festival that is in honor of mothers and celebrated at different dates around the world. Photo: Xinhua

A single Chinese woman proposed that children of unmarried women be legitimized amid China's low fertility rate.However, some experts strongly opposed against the proposal saying it is not responsible to their babies."It might lead to the children living in single families," Liu Changqiu, a health law expert and research fellow at the Shanghai Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times on Wednesday.Single Chinese women's right to bare children falls under the grey area of the law. They cannot freeze their eggs nor apply for a sperm from the sperm bank or use artificially assisted reproductive technology to get pregnant, 27-yeart-old Zhang Ahlan (pseudonym) from Beijing told the Global Times on Wednesday.Zhang sent letters to 64 deputies of the National People's Congress (NPC) in Northeast China's Jilin Province early this month as Jilin is the only province in China that officially allows unmarried women above legal age to get pregnant under certain conditions, including having a Jilin household registration and remaining single for life. She has yet to receive a response.The number of births in China declined to 15.23 million in 2018, its lowest since 1961.