Apple could promote brands in third- and fourth-tier cities to arrest sales decline in China





A view of an Apple flagship store in Hangzhou, capital of East China's Zhejiang Province on Wednesday. Photo: VCG

Apple will lower the prices of its iPhones in the China market to arrest a substantial fall in sales in the first fiscal quarter of 2019, a move analysts said demonstrates the device's struggles in one of its major markets.Achieving a turnaround seems even harder as sentiment to support local brands is growing amid the China-US trade war and Huawei case.The iPhone's sales revenue dropped 27 percent in China in Apple's first fiscal quarter of 2019, which ended on December 31, according to the company's financial report released on Tuesday (US time).During an earnings call, CEO Tim Cook admitted that pricing was a factor in declining sales in emerging markets, and he signaled a cut in prices in 2019.Obviously, the iPhone's sales decline in China last year was worsened by a misconceived pricing strategy, said Xiang Ligang, chief executive of telecom industry news site cctime.com. Instead of relying on innovation and higher quality, the company tried to take advantage of the device's image as a luxury brand in the China market, Xiang said.Several Chinese electronics retailers including Suning and JD.com Inc slashed iPhone prices in early January in an attempt to maintain sales of the brand, whose sales have been declining for three consecutive years.To stem falling sales and reduce inventories, Apple is expected to make major price cuts for all product lines in the highly competitive China market. The move comes amid a global trend of declining smartphone sales, said Jia Mo, an analyst at Canalys.Apple could promote its brands more aggressively in third- and fourth-tier cities in China, which are now dominated by local brands such as Huawei, OPPO and Vivo, Jia said.According to the Beijing-based Sino Market Research, sales of Huawei rose 29 percent last year. Sales of Huawei's budget-friendly sub-brand Honor were up 13 percent, those of Vivo rose 3 percent and those of Xiaomi expanded 7 percent year-on-year in 2018.Meanwhile, iPhone sales slid 5 percent, and the company only held a market share of 8.4 percent.But even if Apple pares iPhone prices, it won't be easy to break into the smaller cities that are dominated by Chinese brands as sentiment grows for supporting local brands amid the China-US trade war and Huawei case, according to analysts.Competition in big cities where the iPhone had advantages will intensify as local brands start rolling out 5G models as well as more high-quality products and those based on new technology, Jia added.The impact of the China-US trade war and Huawei case can't be ignored, Xiang added. The sentiment to support local brands is rising among Chinese consumers. Some companies are reportedly purchasing Huawei smartphones as year-end prizes for employees instead of iPhones.As its strategy has failed in the market, Apple needs to promote innovation and improve its product quality, as well as rebuild the brand's image, Xiang added.