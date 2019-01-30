15 Palestinians injured in clashes with Israeli soldiers in northern Gaza





A Palestinian medic carries a wounded man during clashes with Israeli troops near the border with Israel, in northern Gaza Strip, on Jan. 29, 2019. At least 15 Palestinians were shot and wounded on Tuesday afternoon by Israeli soldiers' gunfire during clashes that broke out in northern Gaza Strip, close to the border with Israel, medics said. (Xinhua/Stringer)

Palestinian medics carry a wounded man during clashes with Israeli troops near the border with Israel, in northern Gaza Strip, on Jan. 29, 2019. At least 15 Palestinians were shot and wounded on Tuesday afternoon by Israeli soldiers' gunfire during clashes that broke out in northern Gaza Strip, close to the border with Israel, medics said. (Xinhua/Stringer)

Palestinian protesters gather on the beach and on boats as they clash with Israeli troops near the border with Israel, in northern Gaza Strip, on Jan. 29, 2019. At least 15 Palestinians were shot and wounded on Tuesday afternoon by Israeli soldiers' gunfire during clashes that broke out in northern Gaza Strip, close to the border with Israel, medics said. (Xinhua/Stringer)





At least 15 Palestinians were shot and wounded on Tuesday afternoon by Israeli soldiers' gunfire during clashes that broke out in northern Gaza Strip, close to the border with Israel, medics said.Ashraf al-Qedra, Health Ministry spokesman in Gaza, told reporters that 15 Palestinian demonstrators were shot and wounded by Israeli soldiers' gunfire stationed at the border, adding that one paramedic was injured too.Earlier on Tuesday, the Gaza Health Ministry said that a 45-year-old Palestinian was critically wounded in his neck by Israeli soldiers' gunfire in northwestern Gaza Strip, not far from the border with Israel.Dozens of Palestinian protesters joined on Tuesday afternoon the weekly maritime rallies in northern Gaza Strip, close to the border with Israel, according to eyewitnesses, who added that clashes broke out in the area with the Israeli soldiers.

A Palestinian protester uses a slingshot to hurl stones at Israeli troops during clashes near the border with Israel, in northern Gaza Strip, on Jan. 29, 2019. At least 15 Palestinians were shot and wounded on Tuesday afternoon by Israeli soldiers' gunfire during clashes that broke out in northern Gaza Strip, close to the border with Israel, medics said. (Xinhua/Stringer)

Palestinian medics carry a wounded man during clashes with Israeli troops near the border with Israel, in northern Gaza Strip, on Jan. 29, 2019. At least 15 Palestinians were shot and wounded on Tuesday afternoon by Israeli soldiers' gunfire during clashes that broke out in northern Gaza Strip, close to the border with Israel, medics said. (Xinhua/Stringer)

The Gaza-based high commission of the marches of return called on the Gaza population to join the weekly maritime rallies on Tuesday afternoon.The maritime rallies have stopped for three weeks due to the cold weather and heavy rains. The high commission decided to resume it.Since the beginning of the marches of return and breaking the Israeli siege in March 30 last year, the Palestinians have been carrying out weekly anti-Israel rallies and protests on Friday and maritime rallies on Monday or Tuesday.The Israeli army has shot dead more than 250 Palestinians and wounded at least 25,000 others, most of whom were injured by Israeli soldiers' gunfire, said al-Qedra.