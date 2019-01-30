15 Palestinians injured in clashes with Israeli soldiers in northern Gaza

A Palestinian medic carries a wounded man during clashes with Israeli troops near the border with Israel, in northern Gaza Strip, on Jan. 29, 2019. At least 15 Palestinians were shot and wounded on Tuesday afternoon by Israeli soldiers' gunfire during clashes that broke out in northern Gaza Strip, close to the border with Israel, medics said. (Xinhua/Stringer)
