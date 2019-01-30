Maduro prepared to meet opposition leader





The president of Venezuela’s Supreme Court, Maikel Moreno (center), gives a press conference at the Supreme Court in Caracas on Tuesday. The court had barred opposition leader Juan Guaidó from leaving Venezuela (See story on Page 7). Photo: AFP

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro said he was prepared to hold negotiations with the US-backed opposition and added he would support early parliamentary elections, RIA Novosti reported on Wednesday."I am ready to sit down at the negotiating table with the opposition so that we could talk for the good of Venezuela," Maduro told the Russian news agency in an interview in Caracas.Maduro also said Russian President Vladimir Putin had promised him more economic and military support during phone talks last week."Most modern arms supplies will be arriving in Venezuela," the Venezuelan leader said, adding such supplies were arriving "every month.""There is cooperation every month. This is normal, nothing extraordinary about this," he added.The two countries have a long history of ties and Maduro's predecessor Hugo Chavez, known for his tirades against the US, was a welcome guest at the Kremlin.Last week the oil-rich but economically devastated Latin American country was plunged into uncertainty when the US-backed opposition leader Juan Guaido proclaimed himself "acting president."The US, some Latin American countries and Canada have recognized Guaido as interim president, while China and Russia have urged non-interference."Historical experience has proved that external interference or sanctions will only complicate the situation and will not help solve practical problems," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said during a daily briefing on Tuesday.In the interview with RIA Novosti, Maduro said he would support early parliamentary elections."It would be very good to conduct parliamentary elections at an earlier stage, it would be a good form of political discussion," Maduro said.At the same time, he dismissed the possibility of holding a new presidential poll any time soon. "Presidential elections in Venezuela have taken place, and if imperialists want new elections let them wait until 2025," he said in an apparent reference to Washington.The embattled leader also implied he was firmly in charge of the army whose support is crucial."I am carrying out my duties as commander-in-chief according to the Constitution consolidating the national Bolivarian armed forces," he said. "And the Bolivarian armed forces are demonstrating a lesson in ethics, loyalty and discipline."Maduro also claimed that US President Donald Trump had ordered the government of Colombia to assassinate him."If something happens to me one day then Donald Trump and Colombian President Ivan Duque will be responsible for everything that is happening to me," he said."At the same time, I am protected. We have a good system of defense in place and moreover, we have more significant protection - this is protection from God who will give me a long life," Maduro added.