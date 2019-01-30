US charges absurd, political: attorneys





A snapshot of a Huawei's stall at an international exhibition. Photo: IC

Some international criminal law attorneys in North America find the US charges against Huawei and its chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou problematic and absurd.The remarks came after the British Columbia Supreme Court said on Tuesday that Canadian Minister of Justice David Lametti has until March 1 to make a decision on whether to approve extradition proceedings against Meng.Meanwhile, Meng has expanded her legal team to include lawyers from Peck and Company in Vancouver, and Fenton, Smith Barristers in Toronto, bringing her total legal team to seven members, her lawyer David Martin said, Canadian media Toronto Star reported.The US Justice Department on Monday unsealed a 13-count indictment in New York charging Chinese telecoms giant Huawei, its US and Iranian subsidiaries and Meng with financial fraud, sanctions violations and obstruction of justice, according to the department's website.The allegations are absurd because, first of all, US "laws" imposing sanctions on Iran are illegal and no one is obliged to obey them, Christopher Black, an international criminal lawyer based in Toronto told the Global Times through an email on Tuesday."Secondly, they only apply to US citizens," read the email.Another serious problem with the indictment is that the names of the US banks they claim were used for money transfers between Huawei and its Iranian counterparts are kept secret, Black pointed out."They state over and over again in the document that the US bank's name 'is known only to the grand jury' so there is no way to defend against the charges because we have no idea who they are talking about," he said.The timing of the indictment was also suspicious, which seems politically charged, an attorney from the US told the Global Times on Wednesday.Because the deadline to seek extradition was a few days away, the indictment could be political," said Long Z. Liu, an attorney licensed in California.Liu said "the civil suit was concluded in 2017. However, the US Department of Justice filed these criminal complaints more than a year after the conclusion of the civil case.""On a related note, in a civil action filed against Huawei by T-Mobile in Seattle, Washington, the jury reached a verdict for $4.8 million against Huawei for breaching a 2014 supply contract with T-Mobile," Liu said.However, Liu pointed out that the jury did not award any damages to T-Mobile's trade secrets claim.