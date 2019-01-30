Beijingers with bad credit face different treatment in education, jobs





A passenger walks past a board listing discredited individuals in Huaian, East China's Jiangsu Province in November 2018. Photo: VCG

Beijing, the nation's capital, will further promote the social credit system by offering priority to "promise-keepers" in education, employment, business establishment and social security, while people with bad credit will face penalties and restrictions.Experts noted that with China's strong push to build a sound social credit system, these practices might be expanded across the country.The rules were included in a management document released on Wednesday, the first document issued by the city government in 2019.The city aims to build an "urban refined management system" by 2020 and the social credit rules are one way to do that, the document read, according to a report from Chinanews.com.According to the document, Beijing will promote the application of credit information in sectors such as market access, public services and job hunting.The city will also offer incentives and rewards to those who have good credit, for example by offering them convenience in sectors such as education, employment, start-ups and social security.There will be tougher penalties for dishonest behavior, and the government will urge enterprises, public institutions and social organizations to provide "differentiated service" to people with different social credit scores."It's imperative that social credit systems will be applied to more scenarios, especially those connected to people's livelihoods," said Liu Dingding, an independent technology analyst.Liu said that the government should cooperate with major companies like Alibaba and Tencent to ensure a more complete social credit system by sharing data.Liu noted that the country should also strengthen data protection, as well as technology, and the formation of related regulations when applying the social credit system to more sectors.According to the document, satellite monitoring and remote sensing technology will be used in such areas as large garbage dumps and along major traffic pathways, to ensure a more regulated environment in Beijing.Nationwide, more than 6,000 Chinese who have credit problems were banned from taking domestic trains or planes since the first government blacklist was released in June 2018, domestic news site thepaper.cn reported in January.Among those, 5,028 people had been banned from taking planes as of Friday, as 70 percent of them had carried or consigned dangerous and prohibited goods. Nearly 23 percent had fabricated identification for flights, the report said, citing information from the Civil Aviation Administration of China.Other banned actions included hindering security work and disturbing cabin order.