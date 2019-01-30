Iran, Slovakia review Europe's SPV

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi in a meeting with Slovakian economy minister and also deputy foreign minister of that country Peter ?iga discussed implementation of the Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV).
Special Purpose Vehicle is a financial mechanism that the European Union has proposed to facilitate trade with Iran.
It is regarded as a mechanism for EU members to keep doing business with Iran despite the US sanctions on Tehran.
During his separate meetings with Slovakian officials, Araqchi held talks on developing bilateral relations especially in economic and political fields as well as important regional and international developments.
Slovakian officials also expressed hope for finalizing the SPV promptly to support economic cooperation.
They also extended support for developing bilateral cooperation and continuation of consultations.
Araqchi arrived in Vienna on Monday to take part in the fourth round of political negotiations between Iran and Austria.
Earlier, Araqchi held meetings with Yukiya Amano, Director of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Austrian Secretary General for Foreign Affairs Johannes Peterlik, Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl, and Austrian Deputy Minister of Economy and Digital Michael Sterl.
He will also visit Bulgaria on the third leg of his European tour.