Iran exports to Indonesia up despite US sanctions

Despite US sanctions, Iran's exports to Indonesia experienced 52% growth in value and 20% in weight in first 9 months of the current Iranian calendar year (started on March 21, 2018).
Speaking to the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) on Wednesday, Iran commercial attaché to Indonesia Anvar Kamari said based on the reports released by Iran's customs office, exports to Indonesia reached $590m compared with the same period last year which was $385m.
According to the reports, steel with 389 million-dollar in worth which experienced a growth of 112% compared with the same period last year stood at the top of the list of Iran's exports to Indonesia.
The Iranian official further added that chemicals with $20m and plastic products with $7m stand in second and third places in the list.
This is while, fuel and oil exports which worth $167m fell by 13% compared with the same period last year which was $190m, he noted.
Kamari referred to vegetable products, food and carpet as other exports which experienced growth.
Meanwhile, based on the official statistics, Indonesia exported to Iran about $112m of goods during the mentioned period.
Chemicals, wood and cellulose products, mechanical tools and vegetable oils were among Indonesian goods exported to Iran.
Kamari described transportation problems as the main road-block for exports to Indonesia. 9376**1424