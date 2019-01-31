Huawei surging on global branding, an important marker for telecoms giant amid fierce competition

A Huawei-authorized store in Shanghai. Photo: VCG
Huawei has risen from No.25 to No.12 on a list of the top 500 most valuable global brands. The ranking was released by Brand Finance. Analysts said on Wednesday that the rise is an important leap for Huawei amid fierce competition.
Huawei's brand value increased 64 percent to $62.28 billion in 2018, according to Brand Finance.
Brand Finance is the world's leading independent branded business valuation and strategy consultancy. It released its annual report on January 22 during the World Economic Forum in Davos
, Switzerland.
Amazon remained the world's most valuable brand with 24.6 percent growth to $187.91 billion, followed by Apple and Google.
Fu Liang, a Beijing-based telecom industry expert, told the Global Times on Wednesday that Huawei's progress last year in brand value was "great."
"The higher it ranks, the fiercer the competition it faces," Fu noted.
Wang Danqing, a partner with Beijing-based ACME consultancy, told the Global Times on Wednesday that Huawei has won recognition in both the business-to-business and business-to-customer (B2C) segments.
Wang said that the US' political suppression of the company is a challenge for the tech giant.
However, Wang added, Huawei's growth will not be reversed. This is because of its market share and technology. Huawei earned recognition in the B2C segment mainly for its mobile phones.
If more ads and new brand representatives do not yield higher brand value, the company could try out other devices and services, Fu said.
The telecom company can incorporate its tablets, fitness bands and other smart products into a chain. Then it can brand itself as a smart devices and services provider, not just a phone seller, Fu noted.
Huawei is also playing a leading role in the coming 5G era. It launched the world's first core chip designed for 5G base stations in January. The company said in a statement in December that proactive cooperation with its 13,000 global suppliers will continue.
Internet giant Tencent's WeChat ranked No.20, compared with No.47 in the previous year. WeChat's brand value increased 126 percent to $50.71 billion. Alibaba's Taobao ranked No.23 and its Tmall ranked No.35. WeChat's rise was based on its super app. People can use this app to socialize, shop, share information and do other things.
WeChat also has a huge customer base, said Wang.
WeChat is very popular in China and among overseas Chinese communities. However, the overseas recognition of WeChat and Taobao is relatively low.
"Social media brands and shopping apps have strong local features. A better way to gain global recognition is to cooperate with local brands overseas. That could be done by acquisitions," Wang noted.
Eight of the 10 most valuable brands on the list are technology companies. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) ranked No.8 and China Construction Bank ranked No.10.Newspaper headline: Huawei surging on global branding