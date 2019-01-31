CPC exposes problems found in latest round of inspections

The Communist Party of China (CPC) on Wednesday released the findings of the second round of disciplinary inspections by the 19th CPC Central Committee.
The new round of disciplinary inspections is specifically targeted at poverty alleviation, marking the first time that the central leading group on disciplinary inspection has centered its inspections on a specific subject.
The inspection had teams deployed to Party organizations in 13 provincial-level regions, mostly in the central and western parts of China, such as Anhui, Chongqing, Tibet and Xinjiang
, as well as 11 central government departments related to poverty relief work and two financial institutions, including the Ministry of Civil Affairs
and the Agricultural Development Bank of China, between October and November last year.
Some inspected regions and entities were found to have inadequate awareness on poverty alleviation and have deviations in implementing policies made by the central authorities.
The practice of formalities for formalities' sake and bureaucratism still exist in some regions. Supervision to ensure proper use of poverty alleviation funds is weak in certain government agencies, according to the inspectors.
Rectification of problems was found to be insufficient in some regions and entities. Efforts to support extremely impoverished regions by the inspected banks were also found as inadequate.
The problems are expected to be further fixed so that the requirements of central authorities will be fulfilled.
China plans to reduce its poor rural population by over 10 million in 2018, as part of efforts to eradicate poverty by 2020. The inspections are looking to serve as a guarantee of the victory against poverty.