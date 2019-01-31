China to better protect police officers

A regulation safeguarding the legal authority of police officers while performing their duties will come into effect on Feb. 1.
The regulation, issued by China's Ministry of Public Security
in December 2018, aims to ensure that law enforcers perform their duties, and that their legal rights and authority are protected.
The regulation specified the typical circumstances where the authority of police officers is impeded, and stated that those who resist or interfere with law enforcement will be punished.
The safety of police officers and their relatives shall not face threatening or infringement and their names shall not be slandered as long as law enforcement is conducted in accordance with the law, the regulation said.
Public security departments above county level are to set up working committees on upholding law enforcement authority.