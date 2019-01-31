Trump reaffirms US support in call to Venezuela’s Guaido

US President Donald Trump and Venezuela's self-proclaimed interim president Juan Guaido agreed during a Wednesday phone call to maintain regular contact amid planned protests in coming days, according to a White House spokesperson.



Trump spoke with Guiado "to reinforce President Trump's strong support for Venezuela's fight to regain its democracy," White House spokesperson Sarah Sanders said in a statement. Washington has recognized Guaido, an opposition leader and head of Venezuela's national assembly, as the president of the country.



In an interview with CNN, Guaido said he had spoken with Trump a number of times. Asked about a possible military option in Venezuela, Guaido said all options were on the table, CNN said.



Meanwhile in an interview with Moscow's RIA news agency, Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro accused Trump of ordering his assassination while his main global backer Russia called on Wednesday for mediation in a standoff deepening geopolitical splits.



The fight to control Venezuela, which has the world's largest oil reserves, has intensified with new US sanctions.



China warned Tuesday that US sanctions against Venezuela's state oil company will hurt ordinary people and complicate the situation in the crisis-hit country. The sanctions announced Monday hit PDVSA, a state-owned oil firm, as Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro faces a challenge from opposition leader Juan Guaido, who has won the backing of the US and other Western nations.



"We oppose unilateral sanctions," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said at a regular press briefing.



"Historical experience has proved that external interference or sanctions will only complicate the situation and will not help solve practical problems," Geng said.



The sanctions on PDVSA will block $7 billion in assets and could result in a loss of $11 billion sales next year, US National Security Adviser John Bolton told a White House briefing.





