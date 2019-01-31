Saudi Arabia bags $107b as corruption probe finishes

Saudi Arabia announced Wednesday the end of a high-profile anti-corruption probe that boosted the state coffers by more than $100 billion and has left dozens detained.



The crackdown launched in 2017 saw hundreds of princes, ministers and businessmen held at the luxury Ritz-Carlton hotel in Riyadh.



Many were detained for weeks at the hotel, but most were released after agreeing to financial settlements.



The corruption investigation concluded Wednesday with the approval of King Salman, according to a statement released by the Saudi Press Agency.



"The public prosecutor has refused to settle the cases of 56 individuals due to already existing criminal charges against them," the statement said.



An additional eight people have seen their cases referred to the public prosecutor after they refused to reach settlements.



"Settlements were reached with 87 individuals after their confession to the charges against them," SPA said. More than 400 billion Saudi riyal ($107 billion) was recovered "in the form of real estate, companies, cash, and other assets."



The figure matches that announced a year ago by the attorney general, who said at the time 56 suspects remained in custody.



Saudi's anti-graft sweep led by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has been labelled by some critics as a shakedown and power grab, but authorities have insisted the purge targeted endemic corruption.





