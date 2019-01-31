Population of some Chinese surnames outnumbers countries





Zhao Qixiang, a 71 year old man from Jinzhou, north China's Hebei Province, has created seal carvings since the year 2000. Driven by his obsession, Zhao has become an expert in the field and continuously carved more than 1,000 portraits of renowned figures in Chinese history on seals over the past 17 years. Zhao's artwork includes emperors, generals, medical specialists and historians, vividly carved with figures on the side and surnames of the featured persons in calligraphy at the bottom of the seals. Photo:China News Service